How does a luxury hotel turn itself into a stay-home notice facility? Behind the scenes at the Conrad Centennial

SINGAPORE: When, in the early days, COVID-19 threatened to shut down hospitality businesses, chef Low Boon Han never imagined how busy he’d be - serving up five times the amount of food the hotel normally channelled through room service in pre-pandemic times.

The Conrad Centennial Singapore, which was designated a stay-home notice dedicated facility (SDF), decided to prepare all its guests’ meals in-house, instead of outsourcing to caterers as some other hotels did.

With strict safety protocols preventing the luxury hotel from giving guests its usual personal touch, one way the Conrad found to do that was through food. It even specially asked Low - its Chef de Cuisine, who had returned to Malaysia, to come back to Singapore in June 2020 to help keep guests fed.

This herculean task starts every day at 4am when breakfast is cooked, portioned, packaged, and finally delivered to some 300 to 350 guests.