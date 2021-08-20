How effective is Sinovac vaccine? Here are some lessons from other countries

SINGAPORE: While her peers were choosing between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, 32-year-old Jade Lim made an uncommon choice.

Despite having no known allergies to the two vaccines, she went with the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, available at approved private healthcare institutions within the Special Access Route framework.

“Everyone was shocked,” she said, as she recalled how her friends and family reacted.

But she felt more comfortable with Sinovac — an inactivated virus vaccine — compared with the other two, which use messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology. For one thing, she was concerned about the side effects of the mRNA vaccines.

“As a healthy person with a good immune system, I feel that it wasn’t necessary to take something that would trigger so much reaction in the body,” said the vet.

“Also … what’ll happen 50 years later (is something) we wouldn’t know, whereas inactivated virus (vaccines) have been used for decades.”