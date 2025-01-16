How a neurodiverse team came to interview President Tharman, celebrities on The Assembly

SINGAPORE: When Li Shu Yun first learnt that her son, Allan Cai, would be joining a neurodivergent team conducting no-holds-barred interviews with prominent figures, she felt worried.

As the mother of a son with Down’s syndrome, she feared he might ask direct and potentially awkward questions about sensitive topics, such as age and marriage.

But she soon realised that her initial fears were precisely what made The Assembly — the series the team would be part of — unique.

“Rule number one … there’s no such thing as stupid questions,” said Grace Lee-Khoo, facilitator and mentor to the budding journalists, during their first workshop. “The heart of this show is for you all to be yourselves.”