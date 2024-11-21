Humanoid robots, biotech, space: China has new plan for tech supremacy, economic growth

BEIJING: In 2001, the Steven Spielberg film, AI, starred a young Haley Joel Osment as a humanoid on a quest to be a real boy. This year, China unveiled a real-life version.

Yueqian, whose name stands for breakthrough and change, is modelled on a real teenager. Its maker, Li Boyang, the chief executive and co-founder of EX-Robots, said a humanoid “can provide service to us as a housekeeper in the family”.

“No matter whether it’s elderly people who live alone, or some young people or children, they all long for the companionship of such a robot,” Li added.

“In the past, many actions of our robots were automatic feedback based on different scenarios. This year, with the use of a large (artificial intelligence) model, this kind of feedback is no longer a set programme, but something that’s generative.”