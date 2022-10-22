They won over my kids and scammed me of S$40,000. Now I'm out to stop them

Name: Kelly (pseudonym), 40s

Status: Single, in the logistics sector, living in Singapore

The first time I was scammed was in August last year.

Let’s call the scammer Dog One. I call the scammers dogs after the Chinese expression “gou tui zi” (dog’s leg), which is slang for henchman.

He first contacted me on Instagram. We chatted for about a month, and he started asking me to make an investment. I didn’t expect it to escalate to S$15,000.

Another scammer approached me two months later, also on Instagram. I lost S$24,000 to him.

Compared to some other people, I didn’t lose that much money. But when an opportunity to volunteer for the Global Anti-Scam Organisation (Gaso) as a scam baiter came up, I wanted to do it as revenge on the scammers.

Gathering intel on the scammers helps us to warn others of the kinds of scams and scammers out there.

HE PORTRAYED HIMSELF AS SUCCESSFUL

I was a financial consultant when Dog One approached me on Instagram. Because of the nature of my work at the time, I’d kept my profile open, so I didn’t think too much when he started asking me about the activities I’d shared on my profile.

I’d say I’m pretty outgoing, so I had a conversation with him. It felt casual, but we hit it off because he said he had similar interests.

He portrayed himself as successful and smart: He told me he was based in Hong Kong and ran his own business. I thought, “Okay, he’s somebody enterprising. Probably there are things I can learn from him as well.”

We talked about our lives, like what we were going to do, and he told me about his trading business. When I’d go out for dinner, he’d ask me to show him what I was eating. He also liked to leave voice notes and called me baobei (darling) and whatnot.