I think I have ADHD. What should I do next? Experts answer readers’ questions and more

SINGAPORE: How do I know if I have ADHD? How much would a diagnosis cost?

Do I need to declare my condition to employers?

These were some questions from readers after CNA Insider’s recent story on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The story featured four women who did not know they had ADHD until they were adults, and examined the impact of a late diagnosis on their life and relationships.

A further call-out for questions via CNA Insider’s Instagram account yielded over 40 more questions and comments.

Although traditionally known as a childhood disorder, ADHD is, in fact, a lifelong condition. According to Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist at Gleneagles Medical Centre, about 30 per cent of children would have their symptoms continue into adulthood.

While there are no studies on the prevalence of ADHD in Singapore, international data suggests that about 5 per cent of children have ADHD.

Read on as we delve into how doctors diagnose the condition, how to broach the topic with loved ones who may have ADHD and more.

WHAT ARE SOME SIGNS OF ADHD?

Medical professionals use tools like the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) to diagnose ADHD. There are nine criteria for hyperactivity and impulsivity, and nine for inattention.