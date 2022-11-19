I was kidnapped, tortured and trained to be a scammer. This is my story

Name: Lee (pseudonym), 24

Status: High school graduate from Jiangxi, China

SIHANOUKVILLE: I didn’t know who the men who kidnapped me were. Maybe they’d been observing me for a while. Or maybe I just walked past them at the “right” time.

I’m from Jiangxi, China. I came to Cambodia early last year to work in a Chinese restaurant in Sihanoukville. Every day, I did the cleaning, delivered food, worked at the cash register and did odd jobs to help out.

I worked there for about eight months before I resigned; my contract was expiring, and I wanted to go home.

I left the restaurant with my luggage and passport and headed for a hotel for the night. It was late, maybe 1am or 2am, and I was planning to go to the airport the next day.

I didn’t think too much when a black van pulled up beside me. But when two men got out — one pointing a knife at me — I knew I was in trouble.

They didn’t say much, they just forced me into the van. They put a hood over my head and told me sharply not to move or talk, or else.

We drove for some time before we reached our destination. That was when my kidnappers pulled off the hood and told me I was being sold to a “company” — if I agreed to work for the company, I wouldn’t be tortured.

At that time, I didn’t know how to react, so I agreed. I thought that was the only way to ensure my safety.

Before the company took me away, one of my kidnappers told me: “Work hard at your job, and once you’re done, you can go home.”

I promised to work hard. I just wanted to go home.