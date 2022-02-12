‘I will die too’: What’s at stake in India’s reliance on coal power

JHARKHAND, India: In Dhanbad city, otherwise known as India’s coal capital, 13-year-old Gauri Kumari’s family depends on the black fuel she collects each day to survive.

It is a hard life for the teenager, who lives in one of the squatter colonies surrounding the coal mines.

At 8 p.m. daily, she heads out to the mines and returns between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Barely four hours later, she wakes up to gather coal again before attending school. After returning from school at about 1 p.m., she makes a third round before her tuition classes.

The coal is later sold to traders. And if she cannot collect any owing to police presence or guards at the mines or owing to rain, the family must depend on the few rupees her mother earns from making samosas.