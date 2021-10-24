Illiterate in Singapore: When you can’t read or write English in one of Asia’s most English-literate countries

SINGAPORE: At first glance, 33-year-old Stephen Chng looks like any other professional you’d meet on the street – he works as a marine engineer, owns a car and is happily married to Faith, his wife of nearly five years.

But there’s a part of his life he’s guarded about: He struggles to read or write English.

Assessed to have the reading level of an eight-year-old, Chng has trouble making out the signs and labels so prevalent in daily life: Road signs, food labels and even text messages. When he first started dating his wife, he would send her texts like “repple massage”, when he actually meant “reply message", he remembers with a sheepish grin.

He has hidden his struggle well: In his job, which requires mainly practical work, he gets his wife to help him the few times he has to type out reports. When he drives, he relies on Google Maps to read the signs aloud for him. The few road signs he can read are the ones that are names of MRT stations he frequents, after seeing them repeatedly on his commutes.

Chng is one of the participants in the series Write of Passage, which features adult Singaporeans who have gone through life without knowing how to read or write English.

Earlier this year, CNA put out a casting call for people interested in 12 weeks of intensive one-to-one coaching to join the programme. Chng was one of almost 100 people who responded.

A HIDDEN PROBLEM

Singapore is known to be one of the most English-literate countries in Asia. But adult illiteracy may be more common than expected: According to the Department of Statistics, in 2020, there were about 284,000 Singapore residents under the age of 65 who cannot read or write English.

Who are they?

Some are school dropouts like 60-year-old Jimmy Tan, who left school in Primary Two. A former gang member who was in and out of prison for more than 20 years, he was determined to turn over a new leaf when he was released almost two years ago.

But he realised the world had passed him by. “All Singapore, a lot of places, all changed,” he said. “The signboards all English.”

In his previous life as a gangland “big boss”, everyone spoke in Mandarin or Cantonese – never English.

“When you talk in English, people would say, ‘Wah, what a show-off. Arrogant',” he said. “Now in Singapore, you talk to people, open the mouth… all in English.”