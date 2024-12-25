India wants to make more medicines for the world, but can it meet global safety standards?

MUMBAI: Amid a rash of drug-related recalls and deaths, India’s pharmaceutical sector is racing to improve its quality and safety standards as it eyes a greater share of the global market.

Just last year, toxic cough syrups from India were linked to the deaths of at least 141 children in Cameroon, Gambia and Uzbekistan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in a Reuters special report, at least 15 countries may have had these contaminated syrups on sale.

In 2022, when Indian manufacturer Intas Pharmaceuticals failed the United States’ quality control benchmarks, the company temporarily suspended its production of the cancer treatment drug, cisplatin, triggering a shortage and sending the US’ healthcare sector scrambling for alternative supplies.