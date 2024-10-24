Amid geopolitical tensions, can new Indonesian president Prabowo refresh its ageing military?

JAKARTA: Indonesia has gone on a spending spree to modernise its military as a self-imposed deadline for upgrading its defence forces looms large.

At the helm of this spree: The army general turned defence minister, and now new president, Prabowo Subianto, who has been inking deals to overhaul decades-old equipment.

Yet, the country is behind in meeting its modernisation targets, even with a 20 per cent rise in spending for military hardware — to US$25 billion (S$33 billion), funded by foreign loans — approved last November for the 2020 to 2024 period.

Lawmakers have also criticised Prabowo for a planned deal to procure used fighter jets from Qatar. He later had to walk away from the agreement owing to funding issues.