Ahead of Indonesia’s presidential race, how will politics, religion and identity play out?

According to human rights advocacy group Setara Institute, 50 houses of worship, mostly churches, were the target of disturbances last year, up from 16 in 2017. Disturbances include destruction of houses of worship and opposition to their construction.

Years earlier, in 2006, a decree issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry and Home Ministry stipulated that a house of worship could be constructed only with the approval of at least 90 worshippers and 60 others living in the area.

This rule, in the opinion of Ahmad Gaus — a researcher at the Centre for the Study of Religion and Culture at the State Islamic University Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta — was “made to complicate the construction of churches”.

There could be hurdles to overcome in existing places of worship as well.

When the Indonesian Buddhist Intellectual Association wants to hold an activity in Borobudur, a Buddhist temple dating back centuries, it must “get permission and deal with a very complicated mechanism”, cited Eric Fernando, the association’s executive director. There is also a “very expensive” rental fee.

While Jokowi has made it clear that “all religious people in Indonesia have the right to conduct worship according to their respective beliefs”, said Ahmad, “whether the state apparatus below him will carry it out or not is another thing”.

With the reforms and democratisation of Indonesia, local governments have had some autonomy, and some states, for example, have implemented the wearing of headscarves in schools, in defiance of the federal government.

“Is conservatism growing? The answer is yes, … but it happens sporadically,” said Jimmy Sormin, executive secretary of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia.

He added, however, that conservatism can happen “not only in Islam” but also in Christianity and other religious groups.

For the most part, practising a minority faith in Indonesia — where non-Muslims constitute about 13 per cent of the population — is an exercise in discretion.

This “unwritten rule of embracing Buddhism in Indonesia”, Fernando cited, is exemplified in a disclaimer the association usually includes in books it prints. The disclaimer states that “they’re written for our own circle”, he said.

“This means this book is published not to try to persuade other people to embrace our religion.”

PINNING HOPES ON SILENT MAJORITY

Amid the fears of identity politics, analysts believe it is Indonesia’s silent, moderate majority that will be a bulwark against extremist tendencies — perhaps with people like mosque caretaker Maswi.

He looks after Jakarta’s Luar Batang mosque. It houses the tomb of Al-Habib Husein Abubakar Al-Aydrus, who worshippers believe was a descendant of Prophet Muhammad who came from Yemen to spread Islam in Indonesia.

The tomb attracts four times as many pilgrims during the fasting month. But the pilgrimage is controversial as some Muslims see it as tomb worship, forbidden in the Quran.

Maswi takes such views in his stride and said those who do not believe in it need not visit.

In his neighbourhood, residents include Chinese and other non-Muslims, and they all get along. “We respect each other, and we don’t make a fuss about each other’s religions,” he said. “That’s why … until now, we haven’t seen conflict.”

Indonesians should be “smart enough not to take politics to heart” when they witness identity politics and bruising political contests, said Dewi.

At Jakarta’s 2017 gubernatorial election, it was “as if Indonesia was going to break up”. The 2019 presidential election was similar, but after that, the political elites “got back together”, and defeated candidate Prabowo Subianto joined Jokowi’s Cabinet, noted Dewi.

“I hope that the political elites won’t make cheap use of identity, which could be very damaging, very polarising, just to score points.”

Watch this episode of Insight here. The programme airs on Thursdays at 9pm.