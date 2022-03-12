Inflation’s sneaky cousin: When your chocolate bar or toilet roll shrinks but not the prices

SINGAPORE: Have you ever noticed you are getting slightly less Coca-Cola for the same price? Or that your chocolate bar has shrunk, even though its price has not?

As raw material and fuel costs rise, consumers have been forking out more for items such as eggs, petrol and coffee.

But some companies have turned to a subtler — some say sneakier — method: Selling a smaller amount of product for the same price.

Shrinkflation is an international phenomenon that has gone on for decades. And it is unlikely to go away anytime soon, the programme Talking Point found out.

Shrinkflation, or downsizing, “tends to be cyclical”, said consumer lawyer Edgar Dworsky, the United States-based founder of Consumer World, a non-commercial consumer resource guide.

“In times of inflation, like (what) we’re going through now, you see more of it because manufacturers are under pressure, because of rising costs of production, for example.”