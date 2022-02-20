‘Shocked at her injuries’: What to know before high intensity workouts. We try 5 of them

SINGAPORE: She was about to cross the road when her legs gave way, and she fell. She got up but fell again on the way to the bus stop.

The 21-year-old had just come from a fitness studio, where she’d had an intensive 50-minute cycling workout in her very first Spinning class. What happened to her after that, however, was more than just a case of physical exertion.

Her legs were still painful the next day, so she went to a clinic. Following a blood test, the doctor told her it was a “muscle breakdown”.

Two days later, on Jan 26, the doctor did another test and found her muscle breakdown to be “so severe” that she was taken to hospital, recounted her father, Dominic Ang. His daughter was hospitalised for six days.