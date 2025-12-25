Teen missing, brother deported: Families face high cost of young Indians taking ‘donkey route’

SAN DIEGO and CHANDIGARH, India: Mohit Kaatiya was pacing around his rented flat, with the curtains drawn. He had survived jungles, cartels and being on the run for months, but it was in the United States where he felt most uncertain.

“I don’t know how many years I’ll have to live here alone,” said the 22-year-old. “What will I have to do? What will happen next?”

He had left India believing the US would change his life. That hope carried him across borders at night, through terrain marked by corpses and out of the grasp of armed kidnappers.

After each close call, he held on to the idea that reaching the US would make it all worthwhile.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Thousands of young Indian men like him have followed the “Dunki” (Punjabi for “hop from place to place”) route, an illicit migrant passage from South Asia to the US or Europe. They move without visas, with little protection and often with no way back.