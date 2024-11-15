3 reasons to watch Inside Woodlands Checkpoint, at world’s busiest land crossing

SINGAPORE: They had gone through immigration at Woodlands Checkpoint, and nothing seemed amiss as the four travellers started walking along the pavement on the Causeway, towards Johor.

But when the men crossed over to the other side where the railway track was, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the checkpoint received an alert immediately.

“If these travellers are able to enter Malaysia illegally, there’s every chance … of them (later) entering Singapore illegally as well,” said ICA officer Mohd Syamil Mohd Yusof, who was on duty when the incident happened on Aug 18.

Officers quickly mobilised, splitting into two teams: one searching nearer the border with Malaysia and another closer to the checkpoint. Meanwhile, one of Syamil’s colleagues conducted a sweep of the water pipelines to ensure nobody was hiding between the pipes.