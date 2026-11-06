Inside Europe’s China dilemma: Trade war or economic opportunity?

SINGAPORE: He played a central role in negotiating China’s entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO). Then he became the director general of the global trade body.

Now a trade and economic adviser, Pascal Lamy has sounded a warning note about the political consequences if Europe’s trade deficit with China — at 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) a day — continues to widen.

“Look at the speed of the surge of Chinese exports. If you project this (for) five, 10 years from now, this is simply unsustainable,” he tells CNA’s When Titans Clash.

“The EU (European Union) has come to the conclusion that serious measures now have to be taken. Otherwise, we’ll have huge social problems, which will translate into huge political problems, which will make xenophobic political forces in Europe stronger.”