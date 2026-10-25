Is indoor air safer? 7 things to know and ways to stay protected in this prolonged haze season

SINGAPORE: Staying indoors with the windows shut may seem the safest way to escape the haze. But just how much cleaner is the air in your home?

When CNA’s Talking Point tested the air quality in a fifth-floor flat whose windows had been closed for an hour, the PM2.5 reading of 187 micrograms per cubic metre was higher than the level outdoors, which was 169.

The finding comes as Singapore grapples with its worst haze episode since 2015, with 20 consecutive days of unhealthy air recorded as at Oct 24, surpassing the 15-day streak in 2015.

As the haze persists, there is public concern about prolonged exposure to PM2.5, the predominant pollutant during periods of transboundary haze.