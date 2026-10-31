What it takes to turn a 5-room HDB flat into a private dining pizzeria

SINGAPORE: A married couple are busy preparing a pizza dinner for eight guests in their Yishun flat when they receive a last-minute request: Can they accommodate a ninth guest?

“Easy-peasy,” the husband says. The look on his wife’s face says otherwise.

“No, it’s not, okay? We have to move a lot of things,” Sheralyn Tay counters before bustling to reset the table.

As her stress level rises, hubby David Shen languidly brings out a stool from their household shelter. “Sheralyn gets a little bit nervous when it comes to a little bit of last-minute changes,” he says. “But you know, that’s life.”

This is not just another day in married life, however, for the couple, both 45. For two years, they have welcomed paying guests to their five-room flat through their private dining business, PXZA, which they juggle with their day jobs.

And it takes more than pizza-making skills to pull off these dinners. With home-based business regulations preventing them from hiring external help, the couple must handle everything themselves — with limited kitchen space and limited time between each course they serve.