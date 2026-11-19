SINGAPORE: Ten-year-old Dora has 127 squishy toys. Sometimes she brings one to bed to hold as she goes to sleep.

When one of her squishies popped, “it was like shaving cream” and “very sticky”, she said. “It just went all over my hand. And it was hard to come off.”

With 10 squishies, Lovelle has nowhere near the number Dora has, but she likes these toys no less. “They’re so special,” said the six-year-old.

Mishka, meanwhile, likes them because when she is “stressed” about something, she feels comforted squishing one. Life at age seven can be “very difficult”, she said with a grin.

Squishies are the latest craze among children today. They are easy to find — in shopping centres, neighbourhood shops and online — and can cost anywhere from about S$2 to S$30.