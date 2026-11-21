SINGAPORE: When 43-year-old Daljit Singh got crushed by a trailer truck in September, he had multiple broken ribs, a crushed chest and skin torn from muscle.

He remembered screaming in pain. “But my scream was drowned out by the heavy rain,” he said.

After he was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), surgeons in the operating theatre raced to cut dead muscle tissue from his chest. Dead muscles would release toxins and cause kidney failure, said TTSH Trauma Centre director Teo Li-Tserng.

The patient’s injuries required multiple operations. Doctors had to judge how long to give his damaged skin a chance to recover before there is dead tissue infecting healthy areas. They eventually removed an area of skin measuring 20cm by 30cm.