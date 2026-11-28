Malaysia is also exploring a national long-term care insurance scheme. Options under consideration include a mandatory monthly premium of RM100, funding through taxes and a dedicated fund.

A scheme could be piloted among civil servants first, with a nationwide framework targeted for 2030, according to Rashidi Yahaya, the chairman of Kendana, the National Caregiver Council.

“Insurance solves the payability (problem), … but insurance doesn’t solve availability,” he said. “For long-term care insurance to work, the ecosystem must be in place, … the quality of workforce must be there. The providers must be there.”

On the manpower front, Malaysia is also playing catch-up. It had 43,000 skilled carers in 2024, and the target number is 50,000 by 2030, with a RM40 million initiative being rolled out under its latest budget to train new carers.

“Our aim is not simply to increase the number of caregivers, but … to make sure that we have quality, competency and professionalism (in) caregiving,” said Nancy.

“We must make sure that Malaysia is moving towards a more structured and integrated care ecosystem.”

With the population growing older, the government has now made ageing a national priority. The 20-year National Ageing Blueprint is set to be launched next month.

A shorter five-year plan, the Malaysia Care Strategic Framework and Action Plan 2026–2030, has already been rolled out, focusing on the welfare and care of older Malaysians and “addressing the different dimensions of ageing”.

“We’re looking at the full continuum,” said Nancy, who cited active ageing, social protection and community support, among other things.

“Preparing for an ageing society requires a whole-of-government and also whole-of-nation approach that brings together government agencies, families, communities, civil society and the private sector.”

On the funding front, however, Malaysia could see some headwinds.

One important revenue stream is declining: Petroleum made up 41.3 per cent of the federal revenue in 2009 and 17.5 per cent last year. Its share this year is projected to be 12.5 per cent.

“It’s going to be a problem if other revenue sources don’t grow,” observed Muhammed.

An ageing population also means a shrinking income tax base. Raising consumption taxes, meanwhile, remains politically sensitive in Malaysia, with public concern over living costs. Efforts to scale back fuel subsidies have also faced resistance.

In other ageing nations, such as Germany, Japan and Singapore, the share of tax to the gross domestic product is going up because the share of the consumption tax is increasing, said Muhammed. “We’re not collecting enough.”

Malaysia may only have a small window of opportunity to put the right systems in place for its ageing citizens.

The SWRC survey showed that for 48.8 per cent of respondents who had children, the latter were living elsewhere or abroad, while 19.5 per cent said their children lived nearby.

The breakdown of the extended family “is real and it’s here”, said SWRC director Norma Mansor.

So, can the nation be ready before the needs of an older population outpace its ability to respond? “We still have time, but we have to act now,” she said.

Some of the elderly Malaysians whom Insight met are still holding onto their independence and enjoying their silver years.

Take gerontologist Lily Fu, 78. She lives in Ampang, just outside Kuala Lumpur, and has two daughters, one living across the city and the other in Singapore.

“Both of them said, ‘Mummy, you can always live with us. We welcome you.’ But I thought about it — maybe not now,” she said. “When I’m not so independent, then I’ll seriously consider that.”

She has kept active, starting an online community for seniors to connect and to address their biggest complaint: isolation. “You need to have friends. … (If) you’re isolated, it leads to depression,” she said.

“All you need to do is find about five people you can really get along with. They’ll form your tribe. … They’ll be with you all the way, beside you, holding your hand till the last day.”

Watch this episode of Insight here. The programme airs on Thursdays at 9pm.