On the funding front, however, Malaysia could see some headwinds.

One important revenue stream is declining: Petroleum made up 41.3 per cent of the federal revenue in 2009 and 17.5 per cent last year. Its share this year is projected to be 12.5 per cent.

“It’s going to be a problem if other revenue sources don’t grow,” observed Muhammed.

An ageing population also means a shrinking income tax base. Raising consumption taxes, meanwhile, remains politically sensitive in Malaysia, with public concern over living costs. Efforts to scale back fuel subsidies have also faced resistance.

In other ageing nations, such as Germany, Japan and Singapore, the share of tax to the gross domestic product is going up because the share of the consumption tax is increasing, said Muhammed. “We’re not collecting enough.”

Malaysia may only have a small window of opportunity to put the right systems in place for its ageing citizens.

The SWRC survey showed that for 48.8 per cent of respondents who had children, the latter were living elsewhere or abroad, while 19.5 per cent said their children lived nearby.

The breakdown of the extended family “is real and it’s here”, said SWRC director Norma Mansor.

So, can the nation be ready before the needs of an older population outpace its ability to respond? “We still have time, but we have to act now,” she said.

Some of the elderly Malaysians whom Insight met are still holding onto their independence and enjoying their silver years.

Take gerontologist Lily Fu, 78. She lives in Ampang, just outside Kuala Lumpur, and has two daughters, one living across the city and the other in Singapore.

“Both of them said, ‘Mummy, you can always live with us. We welcome you.’ But I thought about it — maybe not now,” she said. “When I’m not so independent, then I’ll seriously consider that.”

She has kept active, starting an online community for seniors to connect and to address their biggest complaint: isolation. “You need to have friends. … (If) you’re isolated, it leads to depression,” she said.

“All you need to do is find about five people you can really get along with. They’ll form your tribe. … They’ll be with you all the way, beside you, holding your hand till the last day.”

Watch this episode of Insight here. The programme airs on Thursdays at 9pm.