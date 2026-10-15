They lost loved ones in Nepal’s flood but found a way through grief to help others

KATHMANDU, Nepal: After searching six hospitals, Guan Daoxuan still did not know whether his wife, 37, was alive.

She had been working on a highway project near the Nepal-China border when the devastating flood of Aug 26 struck. A friend in the Nepalese government alerted Guan about the disaster, telling him to check whether she was safe.

When he could not get through to her, the 38-year-old knew “something was seriously wrong”.

He asked his in-laws to look after their nine-year-old grandson, saying only that he had an urgent matter to attend to, before travelling from Chengdu to Kathmandu in search of his wife.

The boy knew about his mother, Guan said, but did not “fully grasp the gravity of the situation”.

In Nepal, Guan joined other families waiting for news, scanning missing person notices for a familiar face or name. More than a week later, still nothing.