Always tired? To reclaim energy, 6 Singaporeans try these small biohacks that could help you too

SINGAPORE: By the early afternoon, Jeffrey Pang usually feels what he calls the “Z monster” coming.

The 42-year-old property agent spends four to five hours a day behind the wheel, what with the school run and property viewings. Around 2pm, fatigue sets in. His eyelids flutter, and at times, he groans involuntarily and is jolted awake.

On bad days, his wife tells him to pull over so she can drive instead. “I’ll tend to doze off,” said the father of three. “It gets very worrying because I become a road hazard.”

The exhaustion follows him home, where he can become short-tempered. “My whole focus is to provide for my family, but (in the end), I’m causing all this unhappiness and arguments,” he said.

He is not alone in struggling to feel well-rested. For many Singaporeans, work and study hours, family responsibilities and social commitments fill the day, leaving little time for recovery.