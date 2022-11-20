Who is Jerald Low, Singapore’s own ‘Tinder swindler’?

THE REAL JERALD LOW?

But what motivated Low? Why is he the way he is? His back story, which he shared from inside Changi Prison, included a “horrible” childhood and being “looked down (on) since young”.

“My parents are divorced,” said the 28-year-old, whose mother and grandmother brought him up. “(At) school, friends laughed at me (for having) no father.”

He said that in 2018, he wanted to get rich quickly because his family could not pay his ailing grandmother’s hospital bills. His mum, too, was diagnosed with cancer.

“I just wanted to get the money and then pay off whatever debts I had,” he said.

So he turned to Google. “One of the websites (I found) had a particular technique of teaching you how to scam,” he said. “This only works with your close friends and relatives.”

Without many friends, he tried to appear rich to attract those who were not close to him.

The idea — which he said he read about in the papers — was to get people to sign up for mobile lines and sell the phones for profit.

“I know it’s their hard-earned money,” he said. “But at that point … I didn’t think (it) through.”

He said he regretted his decisions, especially because of the hurt he had caused his mother. She had attended his court hearing and visited him in prison every month. She died three months after he began serving his sentence, and he felt like he “lost everything”.

To the victims he hurt, he said he was “truly sorry”.

“Whatever I’ve done … can never be undone,” he acknowledged. “I do hope that I’ll just prove to all the victims and all those persons around me … I’m a changed person.”

