The struggle to find good jobs, and what youth in China, India and Indonesia are doing about it

JAKARTA/DELHI/BEIJING: Tarismaul “Aris” Pinki, 24, spends his days in the gruelling heat of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, scooping wet plaster with a trowel, smoothing rough concrete into polished walls.

At night he sleeps on the same site, in a makeshift shelter, as cement dust clings to his skin. Despite the conditions, he would rather do construction gigs than office work any day.

“Factories and offices would pay only … around 2.5 million rupiah (US$150) per month,” said Aris, a junior high school graduate. “In construction jobs, I can earn 3 million rupiah in two weeks if I work the maximum amount of overtime.”

Nearly 60 per cent of Indonesia’s workforce is in the informal sector, which many of the country’s unemployed youth turn to for short-term jobs. This comes at the cost of social protection and employee benefits.