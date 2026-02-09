Go-karting, fireworks, cruises: Going beyond the usual in JB once it gets dark

JOHOR BAHRU: For many a Singaporean, crossing the Causeway remains a daytime affair for food, fuel and fun. Stay past sunset, however, and Johor Bahru begins to reveal an intriguing side.

Late-night massages and wallet-friendly supper spots are only part of the appeal. The city’s nightlife is diversifying, offering experiences that stretch beyond the usual, from go-karting past midnight to midnight tours of a historical jail.

Between January and July last year alone, Singaporeans made more than 11 million visits to Johor, out of 14 million foreign arrivals.

With the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link slated to begin operations by year end, an evening or overnight escape is set to become even more accessible.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

OLI 968 deejay Ravi Guna headed north to see what goes down in JB after sunset, in On The Red Dot’s Walk on the WOW Side.

WATCH: Johor Bahru after dark — Midnight jail tours, night go-karting, fireworks shopping (22:49)