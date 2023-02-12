How to help a child not lag behind? It may involve guiding low-income parents at home

SINGAPORE: When Yolanda Lai first met one-year-old Rosabelle Lum in late 2021, the infant was struggling to take her first steps.

Lai, 33, noticed that the girl was not yet able to walk while holding onto furniture — something she should have been doing by 10 to 12 months old.

Over the next few weeks, Lai introduced Rosabelle’s parents, Goh Ling Ling and Lum Suoon Hsien, to various ways of helping her.

They got her to practise standing and squatting by pasting stickers or drawing on a piece of paper stuck to the wall, for example, and to take a few steps while pushing a stool.

She began walking at 14 months, to the delight of her parents and Lai, who has since been heavily invested in Rosabelle’s growth and development.

In the past year, Lai has been visiting Rosabelle and her parents once every two or three weeks, charting her milestones and guiding them through everything from breastfeeding to nutrition to strategies for encouraging her to say her first words.

Lai is a KidStart practitioner, and her regular visits are part of a national programme that not only aims to give children from low-income families a leg-up, but also, as Goh realised for herself, gives parents more confidence in themselves.

MORE THAN EATING, SLEEPING WELL

While the KidStart programme covers children aged zero to six years, its home visitation component is meant for pregnant mothers and children up to three years old — to give parents practical knowledge in areas like nutrition and early childhood development.

There are also regular screenings in case early intervention is needed for the child’s growth or maternal well-being.

“We’re trying to … make it easy to get this knowledge. We go to where they are,” said KidStart Singapore chief executive officer Rahayu Buang. This also means its practitioners can see how the child behaves and interacts at home.

“The techniques we share with them become a lot more practical.”