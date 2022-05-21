For the first time, KKH to study whether long COVID is a problem in children in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Some studies overseas have put the prevalence of long COVID in children at anywhere from 4 to nearly 60 per cent of those who became infected with the virus.

But in Singapore, such a study — which would help to better manage children here who have had COVID-19 — has not been done yet.

That is about to change. KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) is planning to embark on a study to determine whether long COVID is indeed a problem in young children and teenagers in Singapore.

Long COVID is the experience of lingering symptoms. And it can affect a child’s development if he or she has it.

“We do know that long COVID might potentially be a problem in children,” said KKH consultant Li Jiahui, who specialises in paediatric infectious disease. Hence the coming study will be “important”, she noted.