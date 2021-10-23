The life of vets: Busier than ever as pet ownership rises, but they can’t ‘walk on water’

Death is something Dr Lee and other vets deal with regularly in their practice. But it is never taken lightly, they told the programme On The Red Dot, which spent three months at three clinics for the five-episode series, At The Vets.

Dr Jean Paul Ly of Animal Wellness Centre recalls once having a client whose dog collapsed. “And she did warn me, if this dog died, she would likely take her own life. And it was the greatest stress for me because I half-believed her,” he said. “That stuck in my mind. It reminded me how important these pets are to people.”

DEALING WITH SOMEONE’S ‘CHILD’

With animal ownership on the rise in Singapore – due in part to more people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic – vets are getting busier. The fact that more pet owners are treating their cats, dogs, birds and hamsters as part of the family also means that their job is more stressful.

“For vets, that is a real stress because you’re not dealing with another dog or a cat; you’re dealing with their ‘child’,” said Ly.