Even as Malaysia’s schools reopen, children may need help to deal with COVID-19 deaths, trauma

KUALA LUMPUR: Vanjniieswara Thamilselvan graduated from high school just as the COVID-19 pandemic began disrupting life in Malaysia.

He was accepted by a government polytechnic for further studies, but the school was in Ipoh, over 200 kilometres from where he lived. The 18-year-old reckoned his expenses would add up to RM1,000 (S$325) a month.

He could not afford it — not when his father’s job as a lorry driver had been badly affected. From about RM2,000 a month, his father’s income plunged to around RM600 to RM700 when many companies shut and demand for cargo drivers was down. The family got by with income from his mother, who works at a pharmacy.

But Vanjniieswara did not give up.

He wrote to other polytechnics and was accepted by Veritas University College in Petaling Jaya, which was much closer to home. Better yet, his results in his foundation year were impressive enough to land him a scholarship to do a three-year accounting and finance degree course. This meant paying only RM1,000 a year in fees.

“I was shocked upon hearing the news. Only RM1,000? I didn’t believe it at first, then (someone on the phone) explained to me about the FMT-BAC scholarship,” said Vanjniieswara. He was referring to the scholarship established by news portal Free Malaysia Today and the BAC Education Group, whose institutions include Veritas University College.