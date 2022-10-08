Malaysia’s billion-ringgit vaping empire – and the anti-smoking bill that could curtail it

This reflects in the youthful design of the company’s advertisements on social media, for new types of vape tech or flavours ranging from Rainbow Candy to Watermelon Ice. Oh insists, though, that they do not sell to youths under 18, and that they “do not encourage” new customers who aren’t already smokers.

Amid growing concern over the rapid rise of vaping particularly among the young, and the controversy over its effect on health, Malaysia is set to introduce a game-changing law to ban smoking and vaping for an entire generation, those born from 2007.

Currently, the vape industry operates in a legal grey area in the country.

While vaping is not regulated, the sale of e-liquids containing nicotine – while commonplace – is technically illegal. And several states including Johor have banned the sale of vaping products.

E-liquids are a component of e-vaporisers, also known as vapes or e-cigarettes. The liquids often contain nicotine and, when heated, turn into vapour that is inhaled by users.

Vapes are touted by advocates as a smoking cessation tool. Oh for instance, said: “We are not claiming vapes as a 100-per-cent healthy product. We are selling vape as harm reduction compared to smoking.”

WATCH: Vaping Is The New Smoking: Can We Get Youths To Quit Vaping? (22:24)