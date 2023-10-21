How can scammers control your phone? Here’s what you need to know about malware

SINGAPORE: All that Junia Tan wanted was a good deal: a fried chicken dinner with free delivery, as promised by the advertisement she saw on Facebook.

What was the catch? She eventually had to download an app to complete payment. Little did she know that she was about to install malicious software, or malware, on her phone.

Malware is designed to gain unauthorised access to a device’s operating system.

Luckily for Tan, she caught on to the scam just in time. After downloading the app, she noticed her Facebook app flickering. Then her banking apps flashed up on the screen.

“I’m like, OMG. And then it hit me. (The scammer) is controlling my phone remotely,” said Tan.

She managed to shut down her phone, then called one bank after another and even ran down to a branch to get help. In the end, she did not lose any money from her four accounts.