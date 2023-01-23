‘If I say I want to change, will you believe me?’ Man finds hope, after 40 years in and out of jail

SINGAPORE: It is barely the crack of dawn, but Tay Poh Lim is already awake, his 66-year-old body accustomed to years of morning drills. When he was in prison, his cell lights roused him at around 6 a.m. every day.

Of all the things he remembers about his multiple incarcerations, this is one habit he wants to keep.

“Early is good. I don’t want to rush my routine. It might get me all agitated,” he says in his usual slow, measured cadences, as he prepares kaya toast and runny eggs.

Agitation is not a good thing. The last time he got worked up about something, simply looking at a friend’s drug instrument was enough to make him succumb to his lifelong addiction.

For more than half his life, Poh Lim mostly slept on a straw mat in cells with up to eight inmates. It is, perhaps, no wonder that the comfort of a pull-out bed, in a three-room flat he shares with his mother and brother, is still unfamiliar to him.

“It takes a while to sort of adjust to the sofa, bed and the air-con and all that,” he says. “Don’t get much sleep lah.”