Kill the dengue virus in 6 hours instead of 2 weeks? This NUS researcher is ‘getting close’

New medicines for dengue will benefit not only Singapore, which sees a surge in cases periodically and has reported more than 29,500 cases so far this year.

The global incidence of dengue has “grown dramatically”, and about half the world’s population is now at risk, according to the World Health Organisation.

An estimated 100 million to 400 million infections occur each year, with over 80 per cent of cases being mild and asymptomatic. But in severe cases, people end up getting life-threatening haemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.

Symptoms such as severe headache, pain behind the eyes and vomiting can also land many sufferers in hospital. And the presence of four dengue strains means people can contract the mosquito-borne disease four times.

STOPPING THE MOST SEVERE FORMS OF DENGUE

According to MacAry, the medicines his team are developing would be the most potent therapy for dengue that currently exists.

While there are vaccines targeting all four dengue strains in the pipeline — Japanese firm Takeda Pharmaceutical’s vaccine, Qdenga, secured its first approval in Indonesia in August — there are no specific therapies for dengue patients.

They may be put on a saline drip to replace lost fluids, and paracetamol may lessen the headaches, but patients must wait for their immune system to deal with the infection, MacAry said. This could take about two weeks.

“What we’re trying to do is stop people from manifesting the most severe forms of the dengue disease,” he said.

“Our medicine’s designed to be put in … the blood of a patient who’s infected, and it’s going to go to the virus, bind to it and kill it (within six hours).”

Another “remarkable” thing is that the medicine stops mosquitoes from spreading the virus. This is because the antibody binds to the virus and stops the mosquito from getting infected with dengue from biting a human, he said.