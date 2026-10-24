How to stop a pastime from becoming an unhealthy obsession

Last year, while training for an overseas marathon, I developed an ankle injury that forced me to pull out of the race.

I was deeply disappointed, not least by having to scrap a holiday to Japan with a hefty flight cancellation fee to boot.

What upset me more was all the wasted time and effort I had invested in preparing for the race, including sacrificing time with friends and family to wake up early for training sessions.

Lately, however, injuries have not been the only source of frustration in my running journey. As I get older, I have found myself increasingly discouraged by the lack of improvement in my race timings.

Unlike in my university days, when I first took up cross-country running, these improvements no longer come as easily, no matter how hard I train.

When I wake up for runs, I now find myself wondering: Why is a hobby that is supposed to relieve stress and keep me healthy having the opposite effect?

And when did the pursuit of a passion stop being enjoyable and instead start to take a toll on my mental health?

Experts I spoke to said that most hobbies, when taken seriously, can be beneficial, but like most things may also be detrimental if taken too far.

"A dopamine rush comes because of accomplishment," said Mr Edgar Tham, sports and performance psychologist at SportPsych Consulting.

"You have a positive reinforcement, and therefore it makes you motivated to do it again because it gives you a positive result mentally and emotionally."

But the danger comes when the "rush" is taken away through bad results, or when an individual is sidelined due to factors such as injury or an inability to complete a more complicated skillset, such as playing a favourite but more complicated song on the guitar.

"When you take it away from them, they have no other sources of dopamine rushes, so to speak ... you can see where that potential addiction can come from in the long run," he added.

"It's something people don’t speak up enough about ... people don’t want to admit that there's an addiction to a hobby."