I have lost count of the number of times I have cried after leaving my daughter behind because work called.

Sometimes, after pulling myself away from my screaming child, I wonder whether she understands that Mummy will come home. Does she think I have abandoned her? Will she struggle to fall asleep because I am not there to tuck her into bed?

My husband and I both work irregular hours, and we sometimes need to head out at short notice. My parents look after our daughter while we work, and knowing she is surrounded by people who love her gives me peace of mind.

Yet that does not always make leaving her any easier.

Now that I am pregnant with my second child, I worry about how much harder it will be to balance work and motherhood.

How will I manage assignments that require long hours or last-minute changes to my schedule?

I have already grappled with this during pregnancy. When the haze returned recently, we kept our windows shut at home and ran our air purifiers.

At work, I monitored air quality readings, wore an N95 mask outdoors and arranged interviews to minimise reporting trips.

On one demanding day, I travelled to three locations and interviewed 15 people. I met my deadline, but the experience made me more conscious of balancing the demands of reporting with taking care of myself.

WHEN ONE CHILD BECOMES TWO

When I returned to work at the start of this year after having my first child, I had to get used to missing her bedtime routine – feeding her milk and tucking her into bed – and sometimes not seeing her for days when long hours at work meant that I could not pick her up from my parents' place.

My husband and I eventually found a routine that worked for us, largely thanks to my parents' help. But just as I became more comfortable juggling work and motherhood, I am preparing to do it all over again.

Dr Silvia Wetherell, a perinatal mental health specialist at Alliance Counselling, a private mental health and psychotherapy practice, said that maternal guilt does not necessarily intensify with a second child, but its nature often changes.

"Mum guilt is usually at its strongest with the first child, when it is mostly about competence, such as 'Am I doing this right?'.

"With the second child, I find that it doesn't necessarily get worse, but it becomes more about dividing yourself, 'How can I possibly give enough to both of them?'"

Ms Yammie Chin, principal clinical psychologist at Alvernia Psychological Health Centre, described this as a form of anticipatory guilt, in which mothers worry about meeting their children's needs even before the second baby arrives.