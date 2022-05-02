‘Let Mummy help’: How four parents saw their children through mental health struggles

SINGAPORE: When one of his daughters first told him she had major depression, Prashant Pundrik’s emotions were a contradictory mixture of regret, anxiety and resentment.

Regret that he had not been a good father, despite his best efforts. Anxiety about how his daughter was going to cope and what was going to happen to her. Resentment over how this could happen to him, when he had done his best for his child.

After he reached out to close friends to find out more about the medical condition, there was the matter of dealing with his ego.

They told him it would take time to help his daughter — and that he would have to change. “They were very open with me … No sugar-coating or mincing their words,” Pundrik recalled.

“That was, I think, the second slap in the face in a matter of a few days. I need to change myself? I’m perfect, I don’t do anything wrong. How do we improve perfection?”