From S$10,000 salary to hawker stall: This 30-year-old chooses Hokkien mee over tech job

SINGAPORE: When Alvin Tan’s ex-company, Meta, began retrenching about 10 per cent of its workforce in May, he was not surprised. With the rise of artificial intelligence, he had seen it coming.

“There was always this joke about software engineers coding themselves out of (their) jobs,” the 30-year-old said. “I could’ve been (among) that 10 per cent.”

Software engineers are not alone, however, in seeing retrenchment as a real possibility. A Money Mind survey found that three in 10 young workers in Singapore count job loss as one of their biggest concerns about AI.

Instead of waiting to see what would happen in the technology sector, Tan walked away first when his contract with Meta ended.