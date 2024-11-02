Big city, small home: How millennials face an urban squeeze amid rising rents in Asia-Pacific

TOKYO/MANILA/SYDNEY: Kazuki Hirata’s Tokyo flat may be 9 square metres — about the size of six tatami mats — but it is home nonetheless, at a monthly rent of 83,000 yen (S$720).

The 31-year-old has learned to sleep diagonally on his futon and leave the toilet door ajar to avoid bumping his knees against it.

He does not mind the squeeze, not when his place is within walking distance of his bartending and sommelier job, which often ends in the early hours when public transport is not available.

“Once I had the furniture put in and started living in it, I didn’t think it was too small,” he said.