Bad at mother tongue? What some parents are doing to help young ones be more fluent

SINGAPORE: When Talking Point host Steven Chia recently engaged in a session of Mandarin storytelling, the class barely looked attentive, let alone able to understand him.

Its participants were aged 18 months or younger and mostly could not speak yet.

But at S$550 for 11 lessons, the point of this enrichment programme, run by Hua Language Centre, is to expose young children to the language, never mind that they can hardly respond or sit still.

Since its inception in 2015, bar a halt during the pandemic, demand for the playgroup has increased, according to the centre. Its weekend classes are now full, and it aims to open more time slots after October.

Today, more than 180 enrichment centres in Singapore offer a mother tongue; sign-up rates at some of them have grown by up to 76 per cent over the past three to five years.