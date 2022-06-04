Mould growing at home? Here are facts you should know before it harms your health

SINGAPORE: Those tell-tale spots — black, white, green or grey — can be found inside cupboards, under kitchen sinks and in the unlikeliest of places.

Mould can be found everywhere, including the air we breathe. This microscopic type of fungus thrives in Singapore’s humid climate.

Its unpleasant appearance aside, exposure to mould is known to cause health issues like asthma and allergic reactions. But just how dangerous is the mould in homes?

Is mould growth likelier in some homes than others? Can you get rid of mould for good? What about the mould that grows on food? The programme Talking Point gets answers to these questions and more.

WHERE YOU LIVE MATTERS

Accompanied by mould exterminator Andrew Mantle from hazmat experts Mouldgone, host Steven Chia visited four Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats across Singapore, from a ground-floor unit in Choa Chu Kang to a new flat in Punggol.