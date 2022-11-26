Two murders, a cult leader and money conjured from nothing: Inside one of Indonesia’s biggest spiritual cons

PROBOLINGGO REGENCY, EAST JAVA: They came in droves from all over the country. Even high-ranking officials flocked to him.

At every gathering spiritual leader Dimas Kanjeng held, tens of thousands would attend, recalled businessman and lawyer Muhammad Ali. At the height of Dimas’ popularity, he was estimated to have 23,000 followers.

“I was enchanted,” Muhammad Ali said, going on to describe the spiritual leader as convincing, authoritative, and charismatic.

But it was more than just his personality. Dimas, whose real name is Taat Pribadi, claimed he had the power to multiply money – a “power” that he demonstrated to great effect among those watching him.

Word of his supposed power started spreading rapidly throughout Indonesia from 2009. In 2012, he officially registered his foundation, Padepokan Dimas Kanjeng Taat Pribadi, and started collecting even larger sums of money, and assets, from followers, promising handsome returns. Over two years from early 2014, Muhammad Ali handed over 35 billion rupiah (S$3.068m) – and he was just one of thousands who gave the man money.

But it was also around that time that Dimas’ scam began to unravel. Then, the dead bodies of two of his foundation’s leaders were discovered and identified.

Dimas has since been unmasked as a fraud and jailed. But even today, there are some who remain loyal to him.

What exactly made him so extraordinary? The programme Catching A Scammer explores the con – and the appeal of the man himself.

