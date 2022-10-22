My hubby tried to help his client and lost $S1.2 million to a scam. I thought of leaving him

Name: Jane (pseudonym), Late 30s

Status: Married, homemaker, living in Singapore

Imagine you’re someone who lacked for nothing in your life. Then you suddenly must dig around in your drawers for any loose change, just so you can afford groceries.

That’s what we had to do when my husband got caught up in his client’s love scam.

Let’s call ourselves John and Jane. Financially, we were doing well — he’s in the finance sector, I’m a homemaker and we have four children — when his client, Pam (not her real name), approached him for money in 2018.

She was a widow who’d been speaking to her online lover for about a year, and the latter said he’d sent her a parcel with gold inside that was stuck at Singapore Customs.

She said she needed to borrow S$30,000 to pay them. She promised John 6 per cent of what she’d get.

Because they’d known each other for more than 10 years, he wanted to help her. He also wanted the 6 per cent, so he transferred the money. That’s how it started.

THEIR STORIES FIT TOGETHER

After the first payment, the scammers continued to contact Pam, who asked John for a few more transfers, which totalled S$287,000 just for the parcel’s release.

It snowballed from there: A stamp duty of S$140,700, a late fee of S$155,000. In total, he transferred S$582,700 to her. By then, he’d even taken out a S$100,000 loan and borrowed another S$100,000 from his mother.