‘My mental health is at an all-time low’: Teachers talk of burnout, MOE aware that ‘gaps’ need plugging

Anne*, a teacher at an institute of higher learning, agreed that the boundaries between work and rest are increasingly blurred. Given that students are more anxious, there is “an expectation” of teachers replying “immediately”, she wrote in an Instagram message.

For Melissa’s part, she learnt to take matters into her own hands. “(When they text me) to ask me questions … or in the middle of the night ... the next day they’d get it from me,” she said.

Some teachers notice that students are more “volatile” and “highly strung” with tighter Safe Management Measures at school, such as the suspension of in-person co-curricular activities and group activities in physical education classes.

“A lot of the essential things that make school bearable or fun for them have been removed. So suddenly, the students have nothing else to do but study,” said secondary school teacher Sally.

“They’ve become a lot more short-tempered, and it’s partially because they have nowhere to vent their energy … It’s harder to motivate them, so it spills over into (our teaching).”

Primary school teacher Lisa said this is often made worse by large class sizes, which reduce teachers’ ability to look out for every child. “You have to reduce the number of kids so that we can really take care of ... their mental (health),” she said.

A smaller class size has made it easier for secondary school teacher Claire* to “build student rapport” and, in turn, take care of the students’ needs.

Her Secondary 1 class has fewer than 20 students owing to falling enrolments, compared to “the normal 40 students per class” in the past.

“With a smaller class … you become less of a dictator where it’s like, everyone just keeps quiet and listens to me,” she said. She can get to know her students now and can better understand why students “misbehave” as well.

Mandy* wished teachers had received psychological first-aid training while at the National Institute of Education (NIE) before entering the service.

She also felt there was “inadequate” training for the “emotional labour” of the job, such as how to manage one’s emotions when handling students — a view echoed by several of her peers.

The secondary school humanities teacher, who started teaching last year, encountered a student who “felt very alienated, very lonely” and committed self-harm during home-based learning. It was one of six cases of self-harm she has handled over the past year.

She experienced feelings of helplessness from struggling to find the right things to say to the students, she shared. “I didn’t know how to push (all the right buttons) and how much to push in order to find out what was stressing them, or to give them an adequate solution.”

According to Mrs Chua-Lim, there are “self-management and mental health development” courses in the NIE, such as the Meranti Project, which “helps the teachers to think of ways to develop their resilience”. These are core modules everyone must take.

“NIE also runs workshops for self-care for all our student teachers before they become qualified teachers,” she noted.

Mandy said the Meranti Project was a two-day weekend course in her first year at the NIE, where her facilitator addressed the “importance of unpacking (your) own trauma and mental health before trying to help (your) own students”.

But she could not recall learning “any actual strategies” she could implement for herself or her students.

UNDUE STRESS FROM RANKING, PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL

The performance appraisal and ranking system also came up in the messages teachers sent to CNA Insider about what affected their mental health. One teacher said it created a “suffocating culture of fear (and) self-doubt”.

The performance of teachers is determined through the Enhanced Performance Management System, which subsequently has an impact on their remuneration and career development.

The MOE said last year in a parliamentary reply that a “broad middle” 60 per cent of teachers are given C-plus and C grades, while the top third can be awarded A and B grades.

In a perception survey on ranking that the STU conducted this year among 1,265 teachers, findings show that more than half of the respondents disagreed that teachers “understand the process of ranking”, while 80 per cent of teachers disagreed that the ranking process has been made transparent.

For Timothy*, who was a secondary school teacher for four years, the anxiety stemmed from not knowing what exactly he needed to do to perform better or “maintain” his grade.

“I’d keep doing more to try to fill that gap, and then the disappointment is when (even though) I keep doing more ... I’m not performing (better) than another teacher in another school,” he said.

“They’re getting a B; I’m getting a C-plus. But I’m doing more than them, and they always tell me that I’m doing way more than them. So how is this fair?”

Mrs Chua-Lim said the grades that teachers get “shouldn’t be a surprise”. Work review sessions should happen “two times a year at least”, so that teachers can improve after the first review if need be.

But hearing the differing experiences shared by teachers, she acknowledged that “somehow when it comes to the actual implementation, there are gaps”. “Now that we know there are gaps, we’ll then make sure that we plug the gaps,” she said.

That means the MOE “(needs) to work with the reporting officers”. For example, in their training, there is a workshop called “managing difficult conversations”, on how to say what they have to say.

“So that at the end of the day, I may give you a grade, you may not be happy, but you can accept it,” said Mrs Chua-Lim.

Several teachers, like Paul*, said there are expectations that they “demonstrably show” that they can deliver beyond their basic teaching duties in order to get better grades.

“This is where people are pressured to stage projects and events that have little relevance to teaching and learning,” said the secondary school teacher.

“This points to a larger systemic issue: That a lot of the pointless stuff we do, like planning sports day ... should be outsourced to either event vendors or specialty officers whose job is to do this stuff.”

Stradling multiple roles, said many teachers, is “overwhelming”.

To fulfill her other co-curricular activity and committee roles, Lisa said she is sometimes so busy she has to stop or delay her marking and her lessons preparations.

“Everything becomes very messy (in class) because I didn’t finish marking, then I can’t give immediate feedback to my kids, and it frustrates me to be short-changing the children,” she said.

“I truly hate it each time when it comes to the ranking, and (school leaders) start saying that, okay, look, you haven’t done this … and you’re going to get this grade.

“It makes you feel like your worth is attached to (the grade) and as if you’re not doing (well) enough.”

A STRUGGLE TO ASK FOR AND GET HELP

While the stressor and struggles are manifold, sometimes the starting point is whether teachers have asked, or been able to ask, for help.

“Most people get into teaching because there’s a pastoral side to them,” said Chong Pao-er, a counsellor from Shan You Counselling Centre and a former teacher. “There’s that caring side to them, and interestingly, I find it’s that group of teachers who get especially burnt out.

“There’s absolutely no limit to what (the teachers) can do in that sense.”

In Susan’s staffroom, frustrations are often put on the back burner. “The moment someone says, ‘let’s do it for the kids’, we go,” said the upper-secondary teacher. “We tell ourselves, stop complaining, let’s revamp this, design that, find resources.”

According to Paul, the “prevailing social attitude” that teachers are self-sacrificial means seeking help can be met with disapproval.

“When we complain that admin and organisational matters distract us from having to teach kids, we’re gaslighted into thinking that we ‘lack passion’ and ‘have to do it for the kids’,” he said. “It invalidates the very natural … feeling (of getting) frustrated.”

But “doing it for the kids” is becoming a difficult motivator when a heavy workload remains the key issue, as evidenced by the responses CNA Insider received on Instagram

“Kids are what drives us to go on each day, but the endless amount of work takes the life out of you,” one teacher said. “You want to be a teacher and love and teach children. But you’re so tired.”

Another said the rhetoric on doing one’s best for students “feels like teachers are being exploited for their passion”. “Many good-hearted individuals who care deeply for our students leave the service after burning out ... What does this say about the longevity of this career?”

Mrs Chua-Lim said it is “very good” that teachers feel strongly about their mission because “that means their minds are on the kids”.

Asked about the guilt teachers face when that motivation runs dry, she replied: “If we can’t have teachers first, we can’t have students first … At times, it’s important to have some degree of professional detachment.

“There are always coping strategies to help you, and you just need to practice some of these.”

Even if teachers do not wish to go it alone, many may struggle to find an alternative means of coping, depending on their school leadership and culture.

Former schoolteacher Timothy, for example, recalled feeling that his struggles were invalidated after he made an offhand remark one day about having many things to do.

He was asked to see his reporting officer, who told him that he was “not supposed to tell people how busy you are or how you can’t cope with your work in the office itself”, recounted Timothy.

“That was the first incident that made me realise I couldn’t just say out loud that I was struggling, or I had a lot of things to do. I couldn’t tell people or seek help.”

He taught English and geography, was second-in-charge of his co-curricular activity and oversaw two committees.

Things took a “180-degree” turn for the better only with his third reporting officer, who assured him that “there was a safe space” to share his struggles. “He was very supportive. He actually listened and talked to me,” said Timothy.

“He’d say, ‘I understand where you’re coming from, this is what you should do. At my end, I’ll see what I can do for you.’ And he really did something.”

Mrs Chua-Lim noted that it is “very important” for school leaders to set the right tone. “That’s when it’s important for us to be transparent, to increase psychological safety, so that people can tell us how they feel,” she said.

When reporting officers have not been pleasant, teachers do have “a lot of internal channels”, she added.

“They can share (their experience) with their school leaders because the principal is above the reporting officer. They can share (it) with the superintendent. You can also share (it) with MOE, because HR has a platform for teachers to share.”

IS THERE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT?

Among the teachers CNA Insider spoke to, some are aware that the school counsellor can also see teachers, but they would not exercise that option, knowing how busy the counsellors already are managing student caseloads.

Few know of the services dedicated to them, such as counselling at the Singapore Teachers’ Union.