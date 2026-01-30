More than a job: Why people enter social service and build their futures there

In partnership with the National Council of Social Service

SINGAPORE: When former army colonel Yee Kok Meng told his wife he wanted to leave the Singapore Armed Forces for the social service sector, she nearly fell off her chair.

After years in uniform, rising to chief of staff, he wanted to serve in a different way.

Today, as the central cluster and strategic development director at the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS), he helps to transform its centres into one-stop hubs for people with intellectual disabilities and for their carers.

“It’s definitely very different. Within the SAF, it has a lot of resources,” said the 50-year-old. “For the social service sector, we lack resources, so we have to find creative ways to resolve challenges.”