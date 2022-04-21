Seen the Netflix hit ‘Old Enough!’ from Japan? The Singapore version created a buzz too

SINGAPORE: Now that it is on Netflix, the Japanese television show Old Enough! is taking the streaming world by storm, with a lot of buzz about it in the West.

But did you know there is a Singaporean version of this prime-time hit in Japan, where the series has run for over 30 years? The first season here was broadcast in early 2019 and the second in August that year.

They featured 20 pre-schoolers, aged two to five, who did all sorts of things on their own for the first time, from crossing traffic junctions to doing farm chores to buying groceries in the supermarket and the wet market too.

This adaptation for the programme On The Red Dot was the result of a deal Mediacorp did with Nippon Television Network Corporation, and remains available only to viewers in Singapore.

