‘I’m my brother’s keeper’: New network to help offenders newly released from prison

“If I hadn’t known my wife, I might’ve gone back to my past,” he said. “(I was able to) move on and be a better person with the support of my wife and three kids.”

That said, as a desistor, he tells inmates to change for themselves, not others. “If you say you want to change for someone, what if that person passes on or moves on?” he reasoned.

NO LONGER SCARED TO GO OUT

Since 2016, Idid has volunteered with community service group RSG Organization — RSG stands for Reforming Support Group — which was founded by another ex-offender, Ramli Abdullah.

Work schedule permitting, Idid visits the prisons about once a week and shares his past as well as the “beautiful life” that inmates miss out on behind bars.

He was a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighter and sergeant when drugs caused his downfall. He had been introduced to cannabis at the age of 12, then got into heroin when he was undergoing SCDF training.

At Jurong Island Fire Station, his company commander saw him “getting thinner and thinner” and sent him for a surprise urine test. That was the end of his uniformed career.

He longed to return but knew he had to move on. He found a job in a Boat Quay restaurant and discovered a passion for the food and beverage industry.

Then he then took on a customer service role at Changi Airport as it paid well. But a friend introduced him to crystal methamphetamine, saying it would help him power through the shift work.

This sent him back to the drug rehabilitation centre.

He would fall into drugs once more — in his final month at a halfway house. Knowing he would fail surprise urine tests, he absconded but was caught four months later, leading to his third spell in prison.

Today, he is a restaurant manager who has given up drugs, cigarettes and alcohol — which in turn has gained him the freedom to travel and not worry about random urine tests, he tells inmates.

“When I was taking drugs, I was scared to go out,” he said. “(But) now I can enjoy myself and go overseas freely, confidently. (If the Central Narcotics Bureau) asks me (for a urine sample) at a checkpoint, no problem.”