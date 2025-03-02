A 5-year-old moves in with new foster parents. This is what happens in the first month

*Name has been changed.

SINGAPORE: With a clatter and a thud, five-year-old *Isaac plopped down at his new foster parents’ doorstep and started strapping on an elbow pad.

“I want to go rollerblading!” he announced.

His enthusiasm left Natalie Ong, 34, and Matthew Chia, 37, both charmed and confounded. Having braced themselves for tears or shyness, the couple knelt to help him into his well-worn gear instead, surrounded by bags of clothes and toys.

Moments later, he yanked it all off. “No, I’ll go cycling!” he declared, clambering onto his bicycle.

As he darted towards the lift, his foster parents quickly brought his bags inside their house and grabbed a water bottle on the way out. Ong and Chia exchanged amused glances — the home tour would have to wait.